Tokayev orders Defense Minister Myrzakhmetov to strengthen military service safety

During the meeting, the President entrusted Myrzakhmetov with certain tasks to strengthen the country’s defense capability, enhance the Armed Forces’ combat readiness, and improve the military administration system.

The Head of State highlighted the importance of ensuring military service safety. He also emphasized that safeguarding the lives and health of military personnel must be an absolute priority for commanders at all levels.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also assigned a task to improve the quality of professional training, develop military infrastructure, modernize armament and equipment, as well as introduce up-to-date technologies and digital solutions.

The President also underscored the need to step up educational work in the army, paying particular attention to instilling a sense of responsibility, discipline and patriotism among service personnel.

Special attention was given to social support for military personnel and their families.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that by a presidential decree, Aidos Myrzakhmetov had been appointed Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.