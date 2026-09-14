Tokayev, Ban Ki‑moon discuss UN reform in Seoul

The Head of State noted the importance of GGGI’s work aimed at supporting developing countries in transitioning to a green growth model that promotes social stability, climate resilience and economic development.

For his part, Ban Ki-moon welcomed Kazakhstan’s achievements in sustainable development and expressed his readiness to further cooperate within the framework of the global climate agenda.

The interlocutors also exchanges views on UN reform and its adaptation to contemporary realities.

Earlier, it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in the Republic of Korea for a state visit at the invitation of President Lee Jae Myung.

The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded a group of Korean citizens with the II degree Dostyk Order.