President Tokayev hands over Dostyk Order to a group of Korean citizens

Photo credit: Akorda

Addressing a ceremony, the President highlighted long-standing, strong bonds of friendship between the Kazakh and Korean peoples.

"The Republic of Korea is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan. We view Korea as a nation enjoying high standing on the international stage. Our multifaceted cooperation is strengthening year by year. Five years ago, a Declaration on a Enhanced Strategic Partnership was adopted," said Tokayev.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President emphasized the role of Kazakhstan’s Korean community in strengthening ties with South Korea.

"More than one hundred thousand ethnic Koreans are living in Kazakhstan today. They play an important role in our country's economic and socio-political development. We have created favorable conditions for all ethnic groups. The Koryo-saram community lives in peace and harmony on Kazakh soil, making a significant contribution to strengthening unity and solidarity. Korean cultural centers operate nationwide. The Academic Korean Theater in Almaty enjoys public acclaim and love. A newspaper is published and a special radio program is broadcast in the Korean language," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State expressed confidence that strengthening the Kazakhstan-Korea friendship meets both nations’ interests.

"I consider this day to be very important for Kazakh-Korean relations. I have decided to present the II degree Dostyk Order to prominent state and public figures of the Republic of Korea during this visit. This is a proof of true respect and sincere recognition by the Kazakh people. I am confident that you will continue contributing to strengthening ties between our countries in the future," the President said.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

During the ceremony, the II degree Order of Dostyk (Friendship) was awarded to Maeng Sung-kyu and Lee Jae‑kang, members of the 22nd National Assembly of the Republic of Korea; Lee Sang Kyun, president of Seoul Cyber University; Son Young‑hun, professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS) and director of the Institute for Central Asian Studies; and Kim Bu‑sop, director of Hyundae General Hospital.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in the Republic of Korea for a state visit at the invitation of President Lee Jae Myung. He was welcomed at Seoul Airport by Bae Kyung-hoon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and ICT. The visit is expected to include high-level talks and discussions on prospects for further development of Kazakh-Korean cooperation.