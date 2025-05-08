Tokayev attends concert marking 80 years of Great Victory at Kremlin
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was among the world leaders, who arrived in Moscow to participate in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, to attend a festive concert at the Grand Kremlin Palace, Akorda reports.
As earlier reported, at the invitation of President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Moscow to participate in the events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.
