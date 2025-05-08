EN
    Tokayev attends concert marking 80 years of Great Victory at Kremlin

    23:10, 8 May 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was among the world leaders, who arrived in Moscow to participate in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, to attend a festive concert at the Grand Kremlin Palace, Akorda reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    As earlier reported, at the invitation of President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Moscow to participate in the events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier it was reported that China’s Chairman Xi Jinping is expected to visit Kazakhstan next month. 

