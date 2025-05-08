President Tokayev arrives in Moscow
14:44, 8 May 2025
At the invitation of President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Moscow to participate in the events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Great Victory, Kazinform News Agency reports with a reference to Akorda.
Today, the President of Kazakhstan will hold a number of meetings with the leaders of foreign countries.
Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in a ceremony of laying flowers at Otan Ana Monument in Astana.