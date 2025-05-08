EN
    President Tokayev arrives in Moscow

    14:44, 8 May 2025

    At the invitation of President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Moscow to participate in the events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Great Victory, Kazinform News Agency reports with a reference to Akorda.

    Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Today, the President of Kazakhstan will hold a number of meetings with the leaders of foreign countries.

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in a ceremony of laying flowers at Otan Ana Monument in Astana.

