EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Xi Jinping to visit Kazakhstan next month

    22:46, 8 May 2025

    China’s Chairman Xi Jinping is expected to visit Kazakhstan next month, the Bort No. 1 Telegram channel informed on Thursday.

    Xi Jinping to visit Kazakhstan next month
    Photo credit: Bort No1

    The news came as Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping had held talks prior to a festive concert at the Kremlin Palace. 

    As earlier reported, at the invitation of President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Moscow to participate in the events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and China China Xi Jinping Russia
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All