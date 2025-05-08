Xi Jinping to visit Kazakhstan next month
22:46, 8 May 2025
China’s Chairman Xi Jinping is expected to visit Kazakhstan next month, the Bort No. 1 Telegram channel informed on Thursday.
The news came as Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping had held talks prior to a festive concert at the Kremlin Palace.
As earlier reported, at the invitation of President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Moscow to participate in the events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.