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    President attends opening of COP17 Leaders’ Summit on Biodiversity in Yerevan

    23:34, 15 October 2026

    Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, together with the heads of several other states, attended the opening ceremony of the COP17 Leaders’ Summit on Biodiversity in Yerevan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    President attends opening of COP17 Leaders’ Summit on Biodiversity in Yerevan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The opening ceremony was held at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan.

    President attends opening of COP17 Leaders’ Summit on Biodiversity in Yerevan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The distinguished guests were offered a spectacular interactive show highlighting the global importance of biodiversity conservation and the need to protect the planet’s natural heritage.

    President attends opening of COP17 Leaders’ Summit on Biodiversity in Yerevan
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President attends opening of COP17 Leaders’ Summit on Biodiversity in Yerevan
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President attends opening of COP17 Leaders’ Summit on Biodiversity in Yerevan
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President attends opening of COP17 Leaders’ Summit on Biodiversity in Yerevan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As it was previously reported, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Yerevan to participate in the COP 2017 Leaders' Summit on Biodiversity.

    President attends opening of COP17 Leaders’ Summit on Biodiversity in Yerevan
    Photo credit: Akorda

     

    COP Environment President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Armenia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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