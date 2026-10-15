President attends opening of COP17 Leaders’ Summit on Biodiversity in Yerevan

The opening ceremony was held at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan.

Photo credit: Akorda

The distinguished guests were offered a spectacular interactive show highlighting the global importance of biodiversity conservation and the need to protect the planet’s natural heritage.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

As it was previously reported, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Yerevan to participate in the COP 2017 Leaders' Summit on Biodiversity.