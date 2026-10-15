President attends opening of COP17 Leaders’ Summit on Biodiversity in Yerevan
23:34, 15 October 2026
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, together with the heads of several other states, attended the opening ceremony of the COP17 Leaders’ Summit on Biodiversity in Yerevan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The opening ceremony was held at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan.
The distinguished guests were offered a spectacular interactive show highlighting the global importance of biodiversity conservation and the need to protect the planet’s natural heritage.
As it was previously reported, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Yerevan to participate in the COP 2017 Leaders' Summit on Biodiversity.