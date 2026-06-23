Tokayev arrives at Europa building for talks with EU leaders
18:18, 23 June 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the Europa building for negotiations with the EU leaders, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Earlier, the Head of State had a meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever.
Recall that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Brussels on an official visit. The Head of State met with citizens of Kazakhstan currently studying or working in Belgium. Ahead of talks with EU leadership, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an informal meeting with European Council President António Costa.