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    Tokayev arrives at Europa building for talks with EU leaders

    18:18, 23 June 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the Europa building for negotiations with the EU leaders, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the Europa Building for negotiations with the EU leaders, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, the Head of State had a meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever.

    Recall that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Brussels on an official visit. The Head of State met with citizens of Kazakhstan currently studying or working in Belgium. Ahead of talks with EU leadership, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an informal meeting with European Council President António Costa.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Belgium Kazakhstan and EU Politics Foreign policy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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