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    Tokayev signs decrees on personnel changes in Security Council Office

    19:38, 11 September 2026

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has approved a series of personnel appointments within the Office of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the press service of Akorda.

    Security Council
    Photo credit: Akorda

    By presidential decrees:

    Alexander Sukhanov has been appointed Head of the Analytical Department, relieved of his previous post;

    Rassul Urazgulov has been appointed Head of the Department for Current Security Issues, relieved of his previous position;

    Marat Aimashev has been appointed Head of the Military Security and Defense Department, relieved of his previous position;

    Yerlan Baitukbayev has been appointed Head of the Secretariat of the Office of the Security Council.

    Appointments Security Council of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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