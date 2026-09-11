Tokayev signs decrees on personnel changes in Security Council Office

By presidential decrees:

Alexander Sukhanov has been appointed Head of the Analytical Department, relieved of his previous post;

Rassul Urazgulov has been appointed Head of the Department for Current Security Issues, relieved of his previous position;

Marat Aimashev has been appointed Head of the Military Security and Defense Department, relieved of his previous position;

Yerlan Baitukbayev has been appointed Head of the Secretariat of the Office of the Security Council.