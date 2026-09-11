Tokayev signs decrees on personnel changes in Security Council Office
19:38, 11 September 2026
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has approved a series of personnel appointments within the Office of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the press service of Akorda.
By presidential decrees:
Alexander Sukhanov has been appointed Head of the Analytical Department, relieved of his previous post;
Rassul Urazgulov has been appointed Head of the Department for Current Security Issues, relieved of his previous position;
Marat Aimashev has been appointed Head of the Military Security and Defense Department, relieved of his previous position;
Yerlan Baitukbayev has been appointed Head of the Secretariat of the Office of the Security Council.