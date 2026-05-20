Tokayev and Ruto tour Astana International Financial Centre

AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov presented to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and William Ruto the Centre's key areas of work, including capital market development, sustainable, green, Islamic, and aviation finance, as well as measures to expand the participation of international companies on its platform.

The Centre's ecosystem currently hosts more than 5,600 companies from 90 countries. Since its inception, the total investments attracted have exceeded $21.8 billion.

Over the entire period of the Centre's operations, AIFC participants have contributed 317.4 billion tenge in taxes to the national budget.

Earlier, Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kenya – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and William Ruto – visited the Alem.ai International Center for Artificial Intelligence, where they familiarized themselves with the center’s potential as a key technological hub of the country.

As Qazinform reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev considers it important to develop cooperation with Kenya in artificial intelligence and digitalization.

The heads of state also participated in the Kazakhstan-Kenya Business Forum.