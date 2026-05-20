Kazakhstan ready to share GovTech, FinTech know-how with Kenya, says President

According to him, Kenya is widely known as the "Silicon Savannah" of Africa.

"Possessing deep expertise in GovTech and FinTech, Kazakhstan is ready to share its best practices in e-government solutions and state-of-the-art banking infrastructure. We are also interested in cooperating in artificial intelligence and space exploration. The memoranda signed today in IT and space technologies will undoubtedly pave the way for a productive and long-term partnership between our countries," the President of Kazakhstan emphasized.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the bolstering of ties between the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and the Nairobi International Financial Centre. He invited Kenyan companies to actively use the AIFC's capabilities to expand their business presence in Central Asia and beyond.

According to President Tokayev, Kazakhstan's tourism sector is currently experiencing active growth. In this regard, the Head of State considers it important to develop adventure tourism.

He also underlined that today's forum clearly demonstrated the significant potential for bilateral cooperation and a shared commitment to strengthening economic ties.

In turn, Kenyan President William Ruto expressed confidence that Kazakhstan and Kenya together can create a new economic bridge between Central Asia and Africa.

William Ruto called on business leaders gathered at the forum to move from dialogue to signing agreements and from networking to investments that could create jobs and develop industry for the benefit of both countries. He noted that there is great potential in establishing direct flights between Astana and Nairobi to develop business ties.

He also assured that the logistics ports of Mombasa and Lamu will be accessible to Kazakh companies interested in entering East African markets. President Ruto expressed his satisfaction that the two sides had been able to discuss the creation of a logistics hub in Astana for supplying export goods from Kenya.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and William Ruto of Kenya addressed a business forum in Astana, outlining cooperation priorities between the two countries.