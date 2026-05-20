Kazakh, Kenyan presidents visit Alem.ai Center

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev presented the museum's exhibits and demonstrated the capabilities of the AI ​​cinema to the two leaders, while outlining the Alem.ai Center’s long-term development strategy.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

The presidents were then shown the Astana Smart City platform, with features including video analytics, public safety, transportation management, and online coordination of city services.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and William Ruto participated in the Kazakhstan-Kenya Business Forum.