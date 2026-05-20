Kazakh, Kenyan presidents visit Alem.ai Center
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kenya – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and William Ruto – have visited the Alem.ai International Center for Artificial Intelligence, where they familiarized themselves with the center’s potential as a key technological hub of the country, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev presented the museum's exhibits and demonstrated the capabilities of the AI cinema to the two leaders, while outlining the Alem.ai Center’s long-term development strategy.
The presidents were then shown the Astana Smart City platform, with features including video analytics, public safety, transportation management, and online coordination of city services.
Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and William Ruto participated in the Kazakhstan-Kenya Business Forum.