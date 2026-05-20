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    Kazakh, Kenyan presidents visit Alem.ai Center

    20:14, 20 May 2026

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kenya – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and William Ruto – have visited the  Alem.ai International Center for Artificial Intelligence, where they familiarized themselves with the center’s potential as a key technological hub of the country, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh, Kenyan presidents visit Alem.ai Center
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev presented the museum's exhibits and demonstrated the capabilities of the AI ​​cinema to the two leaders, while outlining the Alem.ai Center’s long-term development strategy.

    Alem.ai
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Alem.ai
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh, Kenyan presidents visit Alem.ai Center
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh, Kenyan presidents visit Alem.ai Center
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The presidents were then shown the Astana Smart City platform, with features including  video analytics, public safety, transportation management, and online coordination of city services.

    Kazakh, Kenyan presidents visit Alem.ai Center
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh, Kenyan presidents visit Alem.ai Center
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and William Ruto participated in the Kazakhstan-Kenya Business Forum.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Politics Africa Foreign policy Artificial Intelligence AI
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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