Kazakhstan built school in Türkiye’s quake-hit province

As stated there, Kazakhstan built a new school named after Khoja Ahmed Yassawi in Gaziantep province, affected by the devastating earthquake in 2023.

The sides agreed to open Maarif Foundation schools in Astana and Almaty.

Around 14,000 Kazakh students are currently studying in Türkiye, while about 260 Turkish students pursue higher education in Kazakhstan.

To note, a branch of Gazi University will soon open in Shymkent, based at the local Teacher’s Training University.

Turkish businesses are actively present in several regions of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Turkish partners to share expertise and invest in tourism development.

Development of cooperation in the healthcare sector continues.

Türkiye’s Abdi İbrahim and Nobel launched pharmaceutical production in Kazakhstan.

Orzax Group is expected to build a plant for dietary supplements in Turkistan region.

YDA Group is involved in constructing multi-profile hospitals in Turkistan and Petropavlovsk.

As written before, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Astana on Wednesday for a state visit to Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstani leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Independence Palace in Astana.