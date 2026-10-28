Official welcoming ceremony held for President of Kazakhstan in Ankara

The Honor Guard was lined up for the President of Kazakhstan. A cavalry guard accompanied the Head of State's motorcade as it arrived at the presidential palace.

Photo: Akorda

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The ceremony included the playing of the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Türkiye alongside a 21-gun artillery salute.

Photo: Akorda

The two leaders inspected the Honor Guard before introducing the members of their official delegations.

Photo: Akorda

The ceremony was followed by restricted-format talks between the Heads of State.

Photo: Akorda

Earlier, at Etimesgut Airport, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was personally welcomed by his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During the visit to Ankara, the Heads of State are to hold talks to strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

Photo: Akorda

The Kazakh President will participate in the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.