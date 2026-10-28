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    Official welcoming ceremony held for President of Kazakhstan in Ankara

    21:56, 28 October 2026

    An official welcoming ceremony for Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived in Türkiye on an official visit, was held at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    Official welcoming ceremony held for President of Kazakhstan in Ankara
    Photo: Akorda

    The Honor Guard was lined up for the President of Kazakhstan. A cavalry guard accompanied the Head of State's motorcade as it arrived at the presidential palace.

    Official welcoming ceremony held for President of Kazakhstan in Ankara
    Photo: Akorda

    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The ceremony included the playing of the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Türkiye alongside a 21-gun artillery salute.

    Official welcoming ceremony held for President of Kazakhstan in Ankara
    Photo: Akorda

    The two leaders inspected the Honor Guard before introducing the members of their official delegations.

    Official welcoming ceremony held for President of Kazakhstan in Ankara
    Photo: Akorda

    The ceremony was followed by restricted-format talks between the Heads of State.

    Official welcoming ceremony held for President of Kazakhstan in Ankara
    Photo: Akorda

    Earlier, at Etimesgut Airport, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was personally welcomed by his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

    During the visit to Ankara, the Heads of State are to hold talks to strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

    Official welcoming ceremony held for President of Kazakhstan in Ankara
    Photo: Akorda

    The Kazakh President will participate in the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Türkiye Foreign policy Turkic speaking states Akorda Presidential Residence Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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