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    President Tokayev arrives in Türkiye for official visit

    20:00, 28 October 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has arrived in Ankara for an official visit, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    President Tokayev arrives in Türkiye for official visit
    Photo: Akorda

    At Etimesgut Airport, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was personally welcomed by his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

    President Tokayev arrives in Türkiye for official visit
    Photo: Akorda
    The Head of State was personally welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
    Photo: Akorda

    The Honor Guard was lined up in honor of the President of Kazakhstan.

    President Tokayev arrives in Türkiye for official visit
    Photo: Akorda
    President Tokayev arrives in Türkiye for official visit
    Photo: Akorda

    During the visit to Ankara, the Heads of State are to hold talks to strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

    President Tokayev arrives in Türkiye for official visit
    Photo: Akorda

    The Kazakh President will participate in the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

    Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye held a brief conversation in the airport arrival lounge
    Photo: Akorda
    Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye held a brief conversation in the airport arrival lounge
    Photo: Akorda

    Furthermore, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye held a brief conversation in the airport arrival lounge.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Türkiye Akorda Presidential Residence Foreign policy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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