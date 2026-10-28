President Tokayev arrives in Türkiye for official visit
20:00, 28 October 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has arrived in Ankara for an official visit, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
At Etimesgut Airport, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was personally welcomed by his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
The Honor Guard was lined up in honor of the President of Kazakhstan.
During the visit to Ankara, the Heads of State are to hold talks to strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.
The Kazakh President will participate in the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.
Furthermore, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye held a brief conversation in the airport arrival lounge.