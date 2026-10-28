President Tokayev arrives in Türkiye for official visit

At Etimesgut Airport, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was personally welcomed by his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

The Honor Guard was lined up in honor of the President of Kazakhstan.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

During the visit to Ankara, the Heads of State are to hold talks to strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

Photo: Akorda

The Kazakh President will participate in the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Furthermore, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye held a brief conversation in the airport arrival lounge.