Tokayev: AI & Digital Bridge 2026 is a golden bridge for new technology contacts

“The forum brings together experienced professionals who make a significant contribution to the technological development of the world. This is a place where innovative ideas are born, business contacts are forged and real projects are launched. Therefore, it is no exaggeration to say that AI & Digital Bridge-2026 is a unique platform that brings together people with innovative thinking, creativity and intellectual potential,” the Head of State said.

The President underscored the exceptional importance of developing new technologies, which have become an inescapable reality of our rapidly changing era.

“We are all witnessing how artificial intelligence technologies are fundamentally transforming industry, finance, education, science, public administration and people’s way of life. Against this backdrop, the agenda of AI & Digital Bridge is updated every year, with new and relevant topics emerging and the circle of participants expanding. Alongside digitalization, the forum features discussions on computing infrastructure, large language models and robotics. Particular attention is given to legislative regulation and ensuring safety in science and technology. Thus, AI & Digital Bridge effectively serves as a golden bridge for international engagement in the field of emerging technologies,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Earlier, it was reported that as part of the AI & Digital Bridge 2026 International IT Forum, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited an exhibition showcasing promising projects in artificial intelligence, digital technologies, and robotics.