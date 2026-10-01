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    President Tokayev reviews AI and digitalization projects

    18:27, 1 October 2026

    As part of the AI & Digital Bridge 2026 International IT Forum, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited an exhibition showcasing promising projects in artificial intelligence, digital technologies, and robotics, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Toayev, AI, Digitalization
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State was presented with the AI-Enabled University model based at Qazaq AI Research University, as well as the Trusted Kazakhstan and ALFA projects, and new features of the national Aitu messenger.

    President Tokayev reviews AI and digitalization projects
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The exhibition also featured intelligent solutions developed by Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and Higgsfield.ai, as well as plans for the development of the Data Center Valley cluster.

    President Tokayev reviews AI and digitalization projects
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The projects presented are aimed at the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence across various sectors of the economy and public administration, the development of Kazakhstan’s domestic digital infrastructure, and strengthening the country’s position as a regional technology hub.

    President Tokayev reviews AI and digitalization projects
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev reviews AI and digitalization projects
    Photo credit: Akorda

     

    AI Artificial Intelligence Kazakhstan Digital Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Technology
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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