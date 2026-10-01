President Tokayev reviews AI and digitalization projects

The Head of State was presented with the AI-Enabled University model based at Qazaq AI Research University, as well as the Trusted Kazakhstan and ALFA projects, and new features of the national Aitu messenger.

Photo credit: Akorda

The exhibition also featured intelligent solutions developed by Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and Higgsfield.ai, as well as plans for the development of the Data Center Valley cluster.

Photo credit: Akorda

The projects presented are aimed at the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence across various sectors of the economy and public administration, the development of Kazakhstan’s domestic digital infrastructure, and strengthening the country’s position as a regional technology hub.

Photo credit: Akorda