President Tokayev reviews AI and digitalization projects
As part of the AI & Digital Bridge 2026 International IT Forum, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited an exhibition showcasing promising projects in artificial intelligence, digital technologies, and robotics, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State was presented with the AI-Enabled University model based at Qazaq AI Research University, as well as the Trusted Kazakhstan and ALFA projects, and new features of the national Aitu messenger.
The exhibition also featured intelligent solutions developed by Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and Higgsfield.ai, as well as plans for the development of the Data Center Valley cluster.
The projects presented are aimed at the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence across various sectors of the economy and public administration, the development of Kazakhstan’s domestic digital infrastructure, and strengthening the country’s position as a regional technology hub.