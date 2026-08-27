Tokayev accepts Erdogan's invitation to attend high-level meetings in Türkiye

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the successful conduct of the first elections to the unicameral Qurultay.

The President of Türkiye expressed confidence that the historic event will contribute to the country's continued socio-political and economic progress. He also proposed stepping up interparliamentary cooperation.

The Kazakh President thanked the Turkish leader for his warm congratulations and for the active engagement of observers from Türkiye, including within international organizations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the sweeping reforms underway in Kazakhstan aim to build a progressive, modern, and just Kazakhstan.

During the conversation, both sides noted with satisfaction the dynamic development of bilateral relations in the spirit of unshakeable friendship and expanded strategic partnership.

The President of Kazakhstan highlighted the importance of the agreements reached during the Turkish President's state visit to Astana in May.

The two leaders also discussed the schedule of upcoming international events.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gratefully accepted Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's invitation to take part in several important high-level meetings planned in Türkiye later this year.

Earlier today, Qazinform reported that the Head of State sent a telegram of condolences to Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, over the tragic consequences of a devastating mudslide which occurred in the Xizang Autonomous Region.