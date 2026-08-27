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    Tokayev condoles with China over devastating mudslide victims

    18:30, 27 August 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, over the tragic consequences of a devastating mudslide which occurred in the Xizang Autonomous Region, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service. 

    Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State expressed condolences and support to the families and relatives of the victims and expressed hope that those who remain missing will be reunited with their loved ones as soon as possible.

    The death toll from the landslide near the China-Nepal border continues to rise, while hundreds of local residents and foreign nationals remain missing.

    Nepal police reported that the death toll has surpassed 300.  

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and China Kazakhstan China Natural disasters
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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