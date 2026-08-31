Pariba Little League of Willemstad overcame an early two-run deficit with an impressive offensive display. Shardijon De Lanoi tied the game with a two-run single in the third inning before Curaçao took the lead in the fourth. Curaçao then scored four runs in the fifth inning, including three from Juriënsly De Windt’s bases-loaded double, to take control of the game.

De Windt, Giendry Ryan and Steven Felix combined on the mound to allow only two runs, one earned, on five hits while striking out seven.

The victory gave Curaçao its second Little League World Series title and its first since 2004. The country also reached the championship game in 2005, 2019, 2022 and 2023 but fell short of the title.

“Every kid will eat McDonald’s,” Curaçao coach Railison Gijsbertha joked after the victory as the team prepared to take the trophy home for the first time in 22 years.

Despite having a population of only around 150,000, Curaçao has developed an extraordinary sporting reputation, particularly in baseball. Its 2004 Little League championship team produced future MLB players Jurickson Profar and Jonathan Schoop.

The Caribbean island has also recently made history in football. Curaçao became the smallest country by population ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after securing a place at the tournament, surpassing Iceland’s previous record. The latest Little League triumph further highlights Curaçao’s growing success on the international sporting stage.

Nevada finished second for the second consecutive year, having also lost to Taiwan in the 2025 championship game.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that King Felipe VI of Spain thanked President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for congratulating Spain on its FIFA World Cup victory.