The Aerobag was developed over six years by a team led by CEO Bert Celis. The system is built into the braces of cycling shorts and weighs around 500 grams. Nine sensors analyse the rider's position, speed and movements, among other things, 200 times per second. When the system detects a crash, it inflates an airbag designed to protect the neck, back and chest.

The airbag is almost invisible beneath a cycling jersey and, according to its developers, has no measurable effect on aerodynamics. After a crash, the system can be used again by replacing the CO₂ cartridge. Aerobag intends to bring the technology to market, including through the clothing sponsors of professional cycling teams.

Celis began developing the Aerobag after cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died following a serious crash during the Tour of Poland in August 2019. "That affected me deeply, both as an engineer and as a cycling enthusiast," says Celis. "I wondered why cyclists still have so little protection beyond a helmet."

TIME selected the Belgian invention in the Sports & Fitness category. The technology is intended for both professional cyclists and recreational riders. However, approval for use in professional cycling races is still pending. "We want a cycling airbag eventually to become as commonplace as a bicycle helmet," says Celis.

Earlier, it was reported that Belgium had shattered records with deportations of undocumented criminals.