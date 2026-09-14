Belgium shatters records with deportations of undocumented criminals

According to Belga News Agency, so far this year, 1,239 criminals have been repatriated from Belgian prisons to their home countries, De Standaard reported on Monday, citing figures from Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt.

The previous record was set in 2017, when 1,112 individuals were deported during the first eight months of the year after serving their sentences. By comparison, deportations stood at 991 last year and 828 in 2024.

The figures concern individuals without valid residence permits who have served all or nearly all of their sentences in Belgian correctional facilities. The majority of the detainees were reported to Morocco (233), Albania (195), and Algeria (138).

Van Bossuyt said the figures reflect ‘the direct result of a clear political priority, strong cooperation with the Justice Department, and increased investments in capacity and personnel. In April of this year, Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot and Minister Van Bossuyt signed a repatriation agreement with Algeria. Morocco has also facilitated the return of its nationals under regularly renewed agreements with the Belgian government.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Belgium had adopted the new e-scooter law and revealed what it means for e-scooter riders.