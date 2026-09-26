Tileuberdi presents Kazakhstan’s security, environmental and water Initiatives at UNGA General Debate

In his remarks, the Foreign Minister placed particular emphasis on Kazakhstan’s ongoing political transformation. He noted that the new Constitution adopted in 2026 strengthened the focus on human dignity, human capital development, education, innovation, and environmental responsibility.

Tileuberdi also highlighted the significance of last month’s elections to the new Qurultay, which resulted in broad representation of different segments of society in Parliament, while the share of women reached a historic high of 34%.

“For Kazakhstan, multilateralism is a key instrument for strengthening trust, finding common solutions, and delivering tangible results for our citizens and future generations. It is also an important component of our country’s long-term political transformation,” Minister Tileuberdi stated.

Particular attention was also given to international security and disarmament. The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s consistent commitment to nuclear disarmament and the resumption of dialogue among nuclear powers. He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s initiative to strengthen the Biological Weapons Convention through the establishment of an International Agency for Biological Security.

Speaking about the country’s future development, he underscored the interconnection between political modernization, sustainable development, and environmental responsibility. Kazakhstan intends to continue promoting international cooperation in environmental protection, combating climate change, preserving biodiversity, and strengthening water security.

In this context, Minister Tileuberdi highlighted the outcomes of the Regional Environmental Summit held in Astana, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to establish April 22 as the International Day for the Greening of the Planet, as well as the nationwide Taza Qazaqstan initiative aimed at fostering a culture of environmental responsibility, civic engagement, and care for the public good.

Special emphasis was placed on water security as a key factor in sustainable development, food and energy security, climate resilience, and peace. In this regard, the Minister presented President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations, aimed at fostering a more coherent and effective system of international water governance.

In conclusion, the Minister reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to multilateralism and its readiness to continue constructive engagement with all UN Member States in the interests of peace, security, and sustainable development.

Earlier, it was reported that Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres