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    Astana names preferred site for second airport

    16:39, 19 May 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev identified the priority location for the construction of a second airport in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Astana names preferred site for second airport
    Photo credit: Adlet Beremkulov/Qazinform News Agency

    “At present, there are two main locations under consideration. The site in the direction of Balkaragay is currently the priority option. The final decision will become clearer once the feasibility study is completed. The work is still ongoing, but there are currently two key locations,” the minister said during a Government's briefing.

    According to Sauranbayev, the Astana akimat is currently holding negotiations with several investment companies.

    “As you know, modern airports are large-scale projects that require substantial investment. The selection process for companies is currently underway. We need both a technological partner with experience in building major airports and an investment partner. Negotiations are ongoing,” he added.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that three possible locations had been identified for Astana’s new airport.

    Transport Airports Tourism Astana Construction Government of Kazakhstan Passenger transportation
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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