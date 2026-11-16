Third Kazakhstan-China railway crossing set to open in 2027

Completion and commissioning are planned for 2027.

To date, workers have completed 93% of the earthwork, filling 36.8 cubic meters. Most of the remaining work is concentrated in the border zone and around Station Bakhty.

Crews are now leveling the top layer of the roadbed and checking soil compaction quality ahead of track-laying. Engineered structures are also progressing. In particular, 245 of 267 culverts and 12 of 19 livestock crossings are complete. Work is underway on 43 of 47 bridges.

To cut manufacturing and delivery times, bridge beams are produced on site. Certification and quality control are carried out in line with building codes and regulations.

Materials for the track superstructure are being purchased from Kazakh producers. Rails come from the Aktobe Rail and Section Works, while rail sleepers and fastenings are supplied by RWS Binding, Innotrack, Fasteners 2metall (BENT) and Magnetik. Prommashkomplekt supplies switches. Acceptance and distribution of construction materials are organized at Station Ayagoz.

The project is strategically vital for developing Kazakhstan's transport and logistics potential and expanding rail links with China.

The key result of the construction will be the opening of the third railway border crossing between Kazakhstan and China. The new route will ease the burden on the existing checkpoints — Dostyk and Altynkol stations, improve freight distribution efficiency and create additional opportunities to increase cargo volumes.

The new route is expected to handle up to 20 million tons of cargo a year. Launching the railway line will expand the country's export potential, increase supplies of domestic products to the Chinese market, attract additional transit flows, and strengthen trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.

As reported earlier, rail freight volumes between Kazakhstan and China rose 8% year-on-year to 31.8 million tons in the first ten months of 2026.