Kazakhstan boosts rail freight volumes with China by 8%

Freight volumes increased in both directions, with shipments from China to Kazakhstan reaching 12.1 million tons in the first ten months of 2026, up 9% year-on-year.

Of that total, 5 million tons passed through the Dostyk border railway station, an increase of 13%, while Altynkol handled 7.1 million tons, up 6%.

Meanwhile, shipments from Kazakhstan to China increased by 8% year-on-year to 19.7 million tons.

Of this volume, 13.1 million tons passed through Dostyk station, up 12%, while Altynkol handled 6.6 million tons, an increase of 1%.

The ministry attributed the growth to continued efforts to strengthen transport and logistics ties between Kazakhstan and China.

Kazakhstan is also working to improve international rail transport by upgrading border infrastructure, expanding the capacity of railway crossings, and streamlining logistics operations.

These efforts are expected to increase freight volumes, improve transport efficiency, and strengthen Kazakhstan's role as a key transit and logistics hub.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had approved a law ratifying an international convention on contracts for the carriage of goods by road and carrier liability.