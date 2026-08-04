The world's worst cities for commuting in traffic

The Traffic Commute Time Index is based on user-contributed data and is part of the 2026 Mid-Year Quality of Life Index. It combines several factors, including average commute time, dissatisfaction with time spent in traffic, estimated CO2 emissions, and traffic system inefficiencies, to provide an overall measure of congestion in each city.

Lagos topped the list with a Traffic Commute Time Index of 68.3, ahead of San Jose (63.3), Dhaka (60.2), Kolkata (59.4), and Colombo (59.3). Other cities in the top 10 include Delhi, Sharjah, Los Angeles, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

Several major global cities also ranked among the most congested, including Jakarta (11th), Mexico City (14th), Istanbul (20th), Moscow (22nd), London (33rd), Tokyo (51st), and Singapore (68th).

Among Kazakhstani cities, Almaty ranked 102nd with a Traffic Commute Time Index of 38.2, while Astana placed 144th with a score of 35.4.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that living near heavy traffic may raise Parkinson's disease risk.