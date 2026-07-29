Living near heavy traffic may raise Parkinson's disease risk

Researchers tracked more than 3 million Danish residents aged 40 and older for nearly 18 years. During the study period, 20,587 people were diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The study found that long-term exposure to road traffic noise was linked to a small increase in the risk of developing the disease. For every 11.5-decibel increase in noise on the side of a home facing the road, the risk rose by 3%. On the quieter side of the home, often where bedrooms are located, every 8.9-decibel increase in noise was associated with a 4% higher risk.

Researchers also found that people living in noisy areas had a lower risk of Parkinson's disease if their homes had a quieter side that was at least 10 decibels quieter than the side facing the road.

To carry out the study, scientists used Denmark's national health and address records. Instead of relying on surveys, they estimated traffic noise levels at every residential address dating back to 1990 and calculated each person's average exposure over a rolling 10-year period, including changes of address. The analysis also accounted for factors such as age, sex, income, and air pollution.

Parkinson's disease is the world's second most common brain disorder and affects more than 8.5 million people globally. While genetics play a role, researchers continue to investigate environmental factors that could increase the risk of the disease.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that China launched the first AI-powered digital doctor platform for Parkinson's disease.