The United States vetoed UN Security Council resolution on the Gaza Strip

The U.S. is one of the five permanent members of the Security Council with veto power. Speaking before the vote, U.S. representative Morgan Ortagus stated that Washington’s opposition to the resolution “should come as no surprise.”

“The document does not condemn Hamas and does not recognize Israel’s right to self-defense. The text also ‘wrongly legitimizes false narratives in favor of Hamas, which unfortunately have found support in this Council,’” she noted.

The draft resolution was introduced by 10 non-permanent members of the Council: Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Somalia.

“Although this resolution was not adopted today, at the Council’s 10,000th meeting, 14 of its members sent a clear signal. We want to see an immediate and lasting ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and the urgent lifting of all restrictions on humanitarian aid. We will continue to work toward this for as many Council meetings as it takes,” said Denmark’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Christina Markus Lassen.

Since the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the U.S. has vetoed four other resolutions calling for a ceasefire, most recently in June.

Earlier, it was reported that Luxembourg announced on Tuesday its plans to join other nations in recognizing the State of Palestine during next week’s United Nations General Assembly session in New York.