The Rolling Stones return, Anthony Hopkins releases debut single and U2 tease new era

New releases

The Rolling Stones return with Foreign Tongues, their 25th studio album. Produced by Andrew Watt, the record features guest appearances from Paul McCartney, Robert Smith and Chad Smith.

Kelela releases her third studio album new avatar. The 12-track record includes the acclaimed lead single idea 1.

Beyoncé kicks off the 25th anniversary celebrations of B'Day with the surprise release of MORNING DEW (DONK).

Anthony Hopkins makes his recording debut with Bracken Road, the first single from his upcoming album Life Is a Dream. The album will be conducted by Gustavo Dudamel and performed by the Philharmonia Orchestra. Hopkins has composed music since childhood and began playing the piano at the age of four.

U2 tease a new era with the music video for Street of Dreams, taken from the band's yet-to-be-announced studio album.

Music news

Lady Gaga has received an Emmy nomination for The Dead Dance, her original song from Wednesday.

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour: The Final Show has earned five Emmy nominations.

Bad Bunny's halftime show at the 2026 Super Bowl has received nine Emmy nominations, setting a new record, more than any previous halftime show.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.