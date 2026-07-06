Beyoncé releases first new music since 2024

The track marks Beyoncé’s first release since her Grammy-winning album Cowboy Carter, released in 2024. Co-written by Beyoncé, The-Dream and Darius Dixon, the song was co-produced by Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams.

The release is accompanied by an official lyric video featuring archival footage, directed by Cliff Watts. Within a day of its premiere on YouTube, the video had attracted over 1.2 million views, reflecting strong fan interest in the singer’s return.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce had married in a private New York ceremony on Friday.