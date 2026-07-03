Madonna's acclaimed new album, Snow Patrol and Kylie Minogue team up, Céline Dion returns

New releases

Madonna unveils her 15th studio album CONFESSIONS II, the long-awaited sequel to 2005's Confessions on a Dance Floor. Reuniting with producer Stuart Price, the album features collaborations with Sabrina Carpenter, Martin Garrix, Feid, Stromae and Lola Leon. The record has already drawn widespread praise from critics.

Snow Patrol team up with Kylie Minogue on These Alarms, an unexpected collaboration marking the band's return with a new single.

Céline Dion returns with a new song, Bonjour, Pardon, Merci.

Peppa Pig releases One Pig Happy Family, a new family-friendly album.

Tove Lo and Stromae unveil the music video for their duet des fleurs.

La Roux releases the official music video for Babyline.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.