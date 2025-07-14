The New York Times questions 25% tariff threat on Kazakhstan

According to the NYT, officials in Astana were surprised by President Donald Trump’s April announcement of tariffs, as more than 90 percent of Kazakh exports to the U.S. — including uranium, ferroalloys, silver, and oil — would reportedly be exempt. Nevertheless, Washington issued a formal warning: reach a trade deal by August 1 or face a 25 percent tariff.

“We were surprised to see Kazakhstan on the list,” a government official said. The Ministry of Trade and Integration stated it had already submitted specific proposals aimed at improving trade relations and was awaiting a U.S. response.

While these core exports remain unaffected, President Trump has since announced a 50 percent tariff on copper imports — one of Kazakhstan’s important mining exports—and threatened additional duties on BRICS-aligned countries.

“Many in the region saw the U.S. as a potential counterbalance to China and Russia. Now, that goodwill risks souring,” noted Teniz Capital in a report.

Kazakhstan has been strengthening its ties with China, which accounts for trade volumes ten times larger than those with the U.S. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recently described bilateral relations with Beijing as having entered a “golden era.”

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a sweeping 35% tariff on all Canadian goods imported into the United States. The measure, which is significantly higher than anticipated, is set to take effect on August 1.