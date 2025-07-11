Trump announces 35% tariff on Canadian goods from August 1

“Canada has failed to prevent the flow of fentanyl into our country,” Trump wrote in a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, published on his social media platform Truth Social. “If Canada works with me to stop the flow of fentanyl, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter.”

Canada is among several countries that recently received letters warning of impending tariffs. The move triggered a drop in futures for major U.S. stock indexes.

A White House official said the tariff would apply primarily to goods not aligned with the 2020 USMCA trade agreement, though “the ultimate details will be up to Trump to decide.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney responded on X: “We have steadfastly defended our workers and businesses and will continue to do so as we work towards the revised deadline of August 1.” He added that Canada had made “vital progress to stop the scourge of fentanyl in North America.”

Throughout the current trade negotiations with the United States, the Canadian government has steadfastly defended our workers and businesses. We will continue to do so as we work towards the revised deadline of August 1.



Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand expressed hope that a new trade and security deal would be reached by July 21. “Our teams are working extremely hard behind closed doors,” she stated.

Earlier, Trump announced new tariffs of 20–40% on goods from nearly 20 countries, including the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, and Thailand, with measures taking effect August 1.