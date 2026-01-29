The most powerful AI unveiled

According to the developers, Kimi K2.5 is built on the previous Kimi K2 model and has undergone additional training on a dataset of around 15 trillion visual and text tokens.

The model is available via the Kimi.com web platform, the Kimi App mobile application, the API, as well as the developer product Kimi Code. Users can choose from four operating modes: K2.5 Instant, K2.5 Thinking, K2.5 Agent and K2.5 Agent Swarm. The latter is currently available in beta.

Kimi K2.5 is capable of converting images and videos into program code, reconstructing website interfaces from video recordings, and performing visual debugging.

In addition, Kimi K2.5 is designed for use in real world professional environments. Its agent-based functions enable the automatic creation of documents, spreadsheets, presentations and PDF files, handling multi step workflows within a single dialogue.

Earlier, it was reported that OpenAI plans to begin internal testing of advertising in ChatGPT for adult Free and Go users in the United States.