The AI debate is about to change. Why 2028 could be a turning point

In an essay published by OpenAI, Lehane says candidates will need to move beyond promises to support or oppose AI. Instead, they must explain how they will protect people, preserve human control and ensure that the technology creates opportunities for a wider share of society.

The economic divide is already a major concern. Citing polling, Lehane says 84% of voters expect AI to benefit the richest 1%, while only 41% believe people like them will benefit financially over the next 5 years. He argues that rapid AI-driven growth will not automatically translate into shared prosperity.

The challenge extends to employment and education. AI will eliminate some tasks, transform others and create new jobs, Lehane writes. He calls for better access to training and AI tools so workers can adapt. He also stresses the need for safeguards for children, including age-appropriate protections and parental control over their AI experiences.

At the same time, building the AI economy will require major investments in data centers, energy generation and supporting infrastructure. These projects could create thousands of skilled jobs and bring new revenue to local communities. However, Lehane argues that their benefits should reach residents rather than come at their expense.

The essay also highlights the challenge of balancing innovation with safety. According to polling cited by Lehane, 66% of voters support continued AI development. This includes 53% who want stronger safeguards and oversight, while 24% favor pausing development.

Lehane argues that the central measure of success should not be whether a country develops the world's most powerful AI. It should be whether people gain more control over their lives and futures through the technology.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that OpenAI introduced GPT-6.1 Terra, a faster and more affordable AI model.