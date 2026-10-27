OpenAI unveils GPT-6.1 Terra, cutting AI costs by half

The model improves on its predecessor, GPT-5.6 Terra, in accuracy, coding, and the ability to perform tasks using computer applications. According to OpenAI, its standard API prices are 50% lower than those of GPT-5.6 Terra and GPT-6.1 Sol.

GPT-6.1 Terra is designed for everyday professional tasks, including drafting proposals, interpreting technical drawings, filling out forms, editing videos, and processing invoices.

Better visual reasoning and computer use

OpenAI reports significant improvements in computer use, allowing the model to complete complex, multistep tasks more quickly and at lower cost.

On the Agents' Last Exam benchmark, which measures performance on professional tasks, GPT-6.1 Terra scored 15 percentage points higher than GPT-5.6 Terra at medium reasoning effort, at about one-third of the cost.

The model also performed on par with GPT-6 Astra, OpenAI's more capable model, while costing one-tenth as much per token. At maximum reasoning effort, it completed tasks more than three times faster than GPT-6 Astra and GPT-6.1 Sol.

On the MMMU-Pro visual reasoning benchmark, GPT-6.1 Terra outperformed its predecessor at every reasoning setting, approaching the performance of GPT-6 Astra and GPT-6.1 Sol at a lower cost.

Fewer factual errors and stronger coding

OpenAI also reported a sharp reduction in factual errors. On its internal benchmark of difficult prompts, GPT-6.1 Terra's error rate at low reasoning effort fell to 16.7%, down from 53.6% for GPT-5.6 Terra.

At maximum reasoning effort, the error rate dropped to 4.3%, an improvement of 18 percentage points over its predecessor.

The model also made substantial gains in software engineering. On Terminal-Bench 4.0, which tests coding agents on command-line tasks, GPT-6.1 Terra solved 50.3% of tasks at maximum reasoning effort. GPT-5.6 Terra's published score was 21.5%.

For the most complex coding tasks, however, OpenAI says GPT-6.1 Sol and GPT-6 Astra remain the better choices.

GPT-6.1 Terra is available to Plus, Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users in ChatGPT Work and Codex. Developers can access it through the OpenAI API under the model name gpt-6.1-terra.

API pricing is $1 per million input tokens, $0.05 per million cached input tokens, and $5 per million output tokens.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that ChatGPT added PIN and Face ID chat locks.