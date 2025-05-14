10th Ulaanbaatar Dialogue on Northeast Asian security to convene

Since the 1980s, Mongolia has consistently sought to establish a dialogue mechanism for Northeast Asia, and in 2013, launched the “Ulaanbaatar Dialogue on Northeast Asian Security” initiative, successfully convening the International Conference since 2014.

The “Ulaanbaatar Dialogue” International Conference adheres to Mongolia’s peaceful, open, independent, and multi-pillar foreign policy. The consistent hosting of the Conference made it an international platform for dialogue on regional security issues, solutions, and confidence-building.

The Conference draws active participation from government officials, scholars and researchers, as well as representatives of international organizations and civil‑society groups not only from Northeast Asia but also from other regions.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan and Mongolia seek to enhance trade and investment cooperation.