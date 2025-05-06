Kazakhstan and Mongolia seek to enhance trade and investment cooperation
Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Batmunkh Battsetseg, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Foreign Ministry's press service.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation, with a particular focus on enhancing trade, economic, investment, and transport-logistics ties.
The importance of coordinating efforts was emphasized to implement highest level agreements and to deepen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Mongolia.
Following the talks, the interlocutors agreed to maintain a high level of engagement between the foreign ministries of the two countries in order to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.
Earlier, Kazakhstan attended the BRICS FMs meeting.