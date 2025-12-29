Thailand and Cambodia exchange statements following ceasefire incident

In a statement released on Monday, the Royal Thai Army said it had detected more than 250 unmanned aerial vehicles flying from the Cambodian side late on Sunday night. According to the army, these actions “constitute provocation and a violation of measures aimed at reducing tensions” and are “inconsistent with the terms of the ceasefire.”

Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said on Monday, in comments broadcast on state television, that both sides had discussed the incident and agreed to look into it and “address it promptly.” He characterized the situation as a minor issue involving drones observed by both sides along the border.

The ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia came into force at noon local time on Saturday. Under the deal, both sides agreed to freeze front lines at their current positions, halt reinforcements, and allow civilians in border areas to return home as soon as possible.

The Thai army also said it “may need to reconsider” the planned release of 18 Cambodian soldiers detained in Thailand since July, warning that Bangkok would be “obliged to act in accordance with national sovereignty” if violations continue.

The ceasefire had been widely viewed as a breakthrough following days of negotiations, with diplomatic encouragement from China and the United States. Just hours before the latest accusations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi described the agreement as “hard-won,” while US President Donald Trump praised its “rapid and fair conclusion.”

Tensions escalated earlier this year after a symbolic incident at a disputed temple site, followed by a deadly clash in May. Five days of intense fighting later left dozens of soldiers and civilians dead and displaced thousands. A fragile truce agreed in July and signed in October collapsed earlier this month amid renewed clashes, with both sides blaming each other for the breakdown.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Thailand and Cambodia had reported fresh border clashes last Wednesday, even as the two sides were preparing to hold their first military talks since fighting resumed earlier this month.