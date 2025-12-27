Cambodia and Thailand agree on immediate ceasefire along border

The agreement is set out in a joint statement following the third special meeting of the General Border Committee, held on December 27 in Pailin Province. The meeting took place at the Prum Ban Pak Kard international border checkpoint with the participation of Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Tea Seiha and Thailand’s Minister of Defence Natthaphon Narkphanit. An ASEAN observer mission attended the meeting as an observer.

According to the document, the two sides agreed to a full ceasefire effective from 12:00 local time on December 27. The ceasefire covers all types of weapons and actions, including attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure and military targets. The parties also confirmed their commitment to refrain from troop movements and from strengthening military presence along the border.

Special emphasis was placed on the protection of civilians. Cambodia and Thailand pledged not to use force against civilians under any circumstances and to ensure conditions for the safe and voluntary return of residents to affected border areas.

The statement underscores the parties’ commitment to international law, the principles of the UN Charter, the ASEAN Charter, and the peaceful settlement of disputes. The sides also reaffirmed their readiness to resume the work of the Joint Boundary Commission to advance border demarcation and implement previously reached agreements.

In addition, the two countries agreed to enhance coordination between their defence and law enforcement agencies and to jointly combat transnational crime, including cyber scams and human trafficking. A separate provision commits both sides to refrain from spreading disinformation and fake news.

An ASEAN observer mission will be deployed to monitor the implementation of the agreements. Regular direct contacts between defence ministers and military leaderships of both countries are also envisaged to ensure prompt responses to potential incidents.

Earlier, it was reported that, according to the Cambodian side, 21 civilians were killed and 83 others injured during the clashes. Thailand reported the deaths of 23 soldiers and 34 civilians.