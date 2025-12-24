Border violence continues as Thailand and Cambodia prepare for talks

Cambodia’s Defence Ministry said Thai forces fired artillery shells into the Poipet area and later into Banteay Meanchey province, injuring two civilians, the Khmer Times reported. The ministry also accused Thai troops of opening fire near the Preah Vihear Temple and an area known as Ghost Mountain, while Cambodian forces were said to have responded with BM-21 rockets.

Thai authorities confirmed that clashes continued across three locations along the Sa Kaeo border. Rear Adm. Surasant Kongsiri, spokesman for Thailand’s Ministry of Defence, said Cambodian forces opened fire on Thai troops in Ban Nong Chan village on Tuesday afternoon, killing one soldier and injuring four others.

“Cambodia continues its attacks with heavy weapons. If Cambodia were sincere, such attacks would stop,” he said, adding that Thailand was acting in self-defence under international principles.

According to Surasant, Cambodian rockets also struck the Pha Mo E Dang area in Khao Phra Wihan National Park, damaging a park office, while more than 80 rockets were fired at Ban Klong Pang village on Wednesday morning after Cambodian troops were pushed out of the area.

Col. Richa Suksuwanon, deputy spokesman for the Thai army, said Thai forces had regained control of several villages, but heavy fighting continued in parts of Si Sa Ket province. He also alleged the use of anti-personnel landmines, calling it “evidence of violations of the Ottawa Convention.”

Cambodia’s Interior Ministry said 21 civilians had been killed and 83 injured, while Thai authorities reported 23 soldiers and 34 civilians killed.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to cease all shooting effective Friday evening, December 12, according to U.S. President Donald Trump, following five days of escalating cross-border fighting that killed at least 20 people and displaced around half a million civilians.