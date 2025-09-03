Thai airline launches flights to Kazakhstan

The Civil Aviation Committee announced that Thai Air Asia X, a low-cost carrier from the Kingdom of Thailand, will enter Kazakhstan’s air transportation market. The airline will launch new direct passenger flights between Bangkok and Almaty starting December 1. It will operate four flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Officials noted that the opening of air traffic between Kazakhstan and Thailand will contribute to further development of trade, economic, business, investment, tourism, and cultural cooperation between the countries.

Earlier, Kazinform reported on the launch of direct flights between Astana and Belgrade.