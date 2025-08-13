Kazakhstan to launch Astana - Belgrade flights

Flights Astana - Belgrade - Astana will operate on Mondays and Thursdays.

Belgrade is a city with character. Here you can stroll along the Danube embankment, explore the Kalemegdan Fortress, drink coffee on a terrace overlooking tiled roofs, and discover the gastronomic culture of the Balkans. For tourists, it is a new destination with a special flavor. For business travelers, it is another reliable bridge between Kazakhstan and Europe.

Tickets are already on sale, it said in a statement.

