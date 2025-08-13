Kazakhstan to launch Astana - Belgrade flights
Starting November 3, 2025, SCAT Airlines is launching direct flights from Astana to Belgrade, the lively, atmospheric capital of Serbia, where history intertwines with street art, cozy cafes, and vibrant Balkan energy, Kazinform News Agency cites its press service.
Flights Astana - Belgrade - Astana will operate on Mondays and Thursdays.
Belgrade is a city with character. Here you can stroll along the Danube embankment, explore the Kalemegdan Fortress, drink coffee on a terrace overlooking tiled roofs, and discover the gastronomic culture of the Balkans. For tourists, it is a new destination with a special flavor. For business travelers, it is another reliable bridge between Kazakhstan and Europe.
Tickets are already on sale, it said in a statement.
