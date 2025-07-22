Tesla’s first Diner opens in Hollywood as fans camp out for hours

Located at the former site of a Shakey’s Pizza, the two-story venue combines a diner, drive-in cinema, Tesla merchandise shop, and EV charging hub. Inside, patrons were welcomed by servers on roller skates and offered ice cream samples while a rooftop projector played episodes of The Jetsons.

Photo credit: Tesla's official X account

The menu, developed by chef Eric Greenspan, includes comfort food like fried chicken & waffles, tuna melts, and the “Tesla Burger” with “Electric Sauce,” with prices ranging from $4 to $15.

Photo credit: Tesla's official X account

Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus served popcorn on the rooftop. “I saw videos of [Optimus] online and it was more of a linear movement, but it’s kind of jittery,” said one attendee.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk visited the location last week, sharing his experience on X. “I just had dinner at the retro-futuristic Tesla diner and Supercharger,” Musk posted. “Team did great work making it one of the coolest spots in LA!”

If our retro-futuristic diner turns out well, which I think it will, @Tesla will establish these in major cities around the world, as well as at Supercharger sites on long distance routes.



An island of good food, good vibes & entertainment, all while Supercharging! https://t.co/zmbv6GfqKf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2025

Despite delays and limited information, fans waited patiently for hours. “It’s a very, very friendly crowd,” said Vera Hammar, who drove 80 miles with her family. Some guests flew in from out of state, while others mingled with influencers from the Tesla community.

Photo credit: Tesla's official X account

