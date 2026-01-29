Tesla to end Model S and Model X production next quarter

Musk said Tesla will continue to support existing owners for as long as they keep their cars. He encouraged potential buyers to act soon if they want one of the models before production ends.

Once production stops, the space will be used to build Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robots, according to Musk. Production of the Cybertruck, which is made at Tesla’s factory near Austin, Texas, will continue.

The Model S, launched in 2012, was the first car Tesla designed from the ground up and is widely credited with making electric vehicles appealing to a mass audience. Priced from $57,400 at launch, it offered strong performance, long range, and a spacious interior thanks to its floor mounted battery.

The Model X followed a more troubled path. First shown in 2012 and launched in 2015, the electric SUV became known for its complex Falcon Wing rear doors. While striking and practical, the doors were difficult to manufacture reliably. Musk later described the vehicle as the “Fabergé of cars.” Despite steady sales and a refresh in 2021, production issues persisted, and Musk admitted in early 2022 that Tesla had made mistakes ramping up the redesigned model.

