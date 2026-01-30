Terry Pratchett’s books may have revealed dementia early

The research, carried out by psychologists and linguists from universities in the United Kingdom, examined changes in Pratchett’s writing over time. It found that subtle shifts in his use of language may reflect the very early stages of the disease, long before clear symptoms were noticed.

Pratchett, one of Britain’s most loved writers and the creator of the Discworld series, was diagnosed in 2007 with posterior cortical atrophy, a rare form of Alzheimer’s disease. He later became a well-known campaigner for dementia awareness. Until now, however, little attention had been paid to whether his books themselves showed early warning signs.

The study focused on how varied Pratchett’s word choices were across 33 Discworld novels published over more than thirty years. In particular, the researchers looked at descriptive words such as adjectives, which give writing color and detail.

They found that, over time, Pratchett gradually used a narrower range of descriptive language. The change was slow and subtle, and unlikely to be noticed by ordinary readers. The overall quality of the books did not suddenly drop, but detailed analysis showed a steady flattening in how varied his descriptions were.

The most striking finding was when this change first appeared. The earliest clear shift was found in The Last Continent, published in 1998, almost 10 years before Pratchett received his diagnosis. From that point on, the diversity of his descriptive language remained lower than in his earlier work.

The researchers stress that dementia is not only about memory loss. In its early stages, it can affect attention, perception and language. These changes are often mistaken for normal ageing or stress, which makes early detection difficult.

Language, however, offers valuable clues. The words people choose and how they describe the world are closely linked to how the brain is working. Even small changes can reflect deeper problems developing over time.

The authors say their findings do not mean that language analysis can diagnose dementia on its own. Writing style is shaped by education, profession and personal habits. But as part of a wider approach, alongside brain scans and other tests, studying language could help identify risk earlier and without invasive procedures.

This matters because new treatments for Alzheimer’s aim to slow the disease rather than simply ease symptoms. Earlier detection would also give patients and families more time to plan and seek support.

