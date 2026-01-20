A simple finger prick could change how Alzheimer’s is diagnosed

Today, confirming Alzheimer’s often requires PET scans that look for protein buildup in the brain. These scans are expensive, not widely available, and out of reach for many patients. Researchers believe a small blood sample taken from a finger prick, combined with digital memory tests, could offer a simpler way to spot warning signs of the disease.

The study is being carried out at multiple research centers across the United States and is open to volunteers aged 60 to 90, with or without memory problems. Participants take part in memory assessments, blood testing, and brain scans at no cost. There is no medication involved. Researchers then compare blood results with scan findings to see how well the new tests reflect what is happening in the brain.

More than 1,000 people have already taken part, including many from communities that are often underrepresented in medical research. Scientists say this diversity is important, as delayed or missed Alzheimer’s diagnoses are more common in some groups.

Alzheimer’s affects about 1 in 9 people aged 65 and older, and the number is rising.

