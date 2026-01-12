Tennis' elite three: Kazakhstan secures historic presence in ATP, WTA Top 10

This achievement has been made possible by the success of the national team leaders.

Kazakhstani top-ranked player Elena Rybakina continues to hold a stable position in the WTA top 10 and ranks 5th in the world as of early 2026.

Men’s team leader Alexander Bublik won the ATP 250 tournament in Hong Kong yesterday, claiming the ninth title of his career. Following the tournament, he rose to 10th place in the ATP world rankings, securing Kazakhstan’s first-ever top-10 position in men’s tennis history.

As a result, Kazakhstan is now officially represented in the global top 10 of the world’s strongest tennis players in both the men’s and women’s rankings.

In addition, the women’s national team of Kazakhstan is ranked among the top 10 teams worldwide in the Billie Jean King Cup standings.

