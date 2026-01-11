EN
    Kazakhstani tennis star Bublik triumphs in Hong Kong, enters ATP top 10

    16:01, 11 January 2026

    Kazakhstan’s top tennis star and world No. 11, Alexander Bublik has won the ATP 250 tournament in Hong Kong, Qazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    In the final, Bublik took on Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti (ranked 7th) and beat him in straight sets, 7–6, 6–3. This victory not only secured him the Hong Kong title but also marked a historic milestone: in the updated ATP rankings, he will enter the top 10, becoming the first Kazakhstani male singles player to ever achieve this.

    Earlier in the Hong Kong tournament, Bublik secured victories over Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp (ranked 75th) 6–3, 6–3, China’s Shang Juncheng (406th) 6–1, 7–6, and American Marcos Giron (64th) 3–6, 6–4, 6–2.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Anar Burasheva has become the first woman in the history of Kazakhstan and Central Asia to conquer the highest peak on each continent, completing the Seven Summits program.

    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
